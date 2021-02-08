Review: The Weeknd’s disorienting Super Bowl halftime show felt right

Would it be a classy affair, with shrimp cocktail and cigars? The Weeknd’s promotional materials for the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show in Tampa seemed to suggest indulgence, suits and leather driving gloves and Champagne on ice.

Or would the show address the moment we’re in, the crushing year we’ve lived through? Would he play from the rafters with the cardboard people instead of center stage on the field?

The Weeknd, a.k.a. Canadian pop star Abel Tesfaye, found a way to do it all in a show that straddled the line of excess and commentary. He moved around Raymond James Stadium, hovering above the stands, the pirate ship in haunting silhouette.

The battle between good and evil was on from the start, when an angelic, red-eyed figure descended into a chorus of white-robed lookalikes. The Weeknd, in a sparkling red blazer, opened with his party hit Starboy, then headed into the first notes of The Hills, one of the best intros of a song, ever.

Then, where were we? We didn’t know, and that was the point. He wove through a maze of lights and sang into a dizzying fisheye lens, transfixing and disorienting, like the Weeknd himself.