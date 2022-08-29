A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month. Monday's filing says the department has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information."

The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege. A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida.

NASA has scrubbed the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight after a cascade of last-minute problems, including unexplained trouble related to an engine. The next launch attempt won't be until Friday at the earliest.

A U.N. nuclear watchdog team has set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the endangered Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant which has been at the heart of fighting in Ukraine.

The science behind extreme flooding and climate change | Across the Sky podcast Learn the science of flooding and what to expect in the future on the latest episode of Across the Sky.

Cubans are fleeing their country in the largest numbers in more than four decades. The migrants choose to stake their lives and futures on a dangerous journey to the United States by air, land and sea to escape the island’s political and economic woes.

It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. People are stopping near the tunnel, which has become a memorial for the late icon.

A judge has ruled that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in the state. But the judge agreed to postpone the governor's appearance until after the November election.

The large fencing that has encircled the U.S. Supreme Court for months has now been removed. The building, closed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, remains off-limits to the public.

Vanessa Bryant awarded $16 million; Gary Busey charged; Len Dawson, Jerry Allison die | Hot off the Wire podcast Vanessa Bryant was awarded $16 million over grisly photos, actor Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes and NFL great Len Dawson died. Learn more on our daily podcast.

School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers.

A few states have been amending or repealing “pay-to-stay” laws that require former prisoners to reimburse states for the cost of their jail stays, sometimes at daily rates exceeding what they would have paid to stay in a luxury hotel.

In a roundup of the week's top religion stories, Pope Francis suffered setbacks in his Ukraine diplomacy. Also, two movies offer views of saints and sinners in drama and satire.

Putting pot to the test: Safety, potency of legal cannabis | Here Weed Go! podcast With the legalization of cannabis products in many states comes regulation. Learn about testing, safety and labeling efforts on the latest Here Weed Go! podcast.