Review: A gauzy, tear-filled reunion for 'Friends' actors

Corden asked whether any of the young, attractive actors had carried a flame for one another. Aniston explained how she and Schwimmer had a mutual crush in the first season that wasn't consummated. She feared that their first kiss would be onstage in a scene — and that's exactly what happened.

“We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” she said.

In an inspired way, the show intersperses the present-day actors reading their lines from the coffee shop scene where that kiss happened, with what was seen on the air at the time.

Corden is, predictably, a little too enthusiastic, a little too reverent.

“I can't tell you how incredible it is to be here with all of you now,” he said. “We are shooting here in front of the iconic fountain where you shot the opening credits.”

No jumping in the water this time, though.

While the show offers some laughs, smiles and warm, fuzzy feelings, that ultimately grows tedious. By the time Justin Bieber walks out wearing the potato costume that Schwimmer had for a Halloween episode, the nadir is reached.