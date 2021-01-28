Retiring Brokaw: Journalists should get out of power centers

NEW YORK (AP) — If Tom Brokaw has one piece of advice to leave for television journalists upon his retirement, it's to get out to more of the country —and not just to visit.

The Capitol insurrection is but one example of a story that might not have seemed as much a surprise if more journalists were attuned to communities outside of the power centers, the veteran NBC newsman said.

Television news is “much, much too wedded to the East Coast and West Coast only” and needs to expand its presence across the country.

“Take some of the people who are only in Washington and send them to Salt Lake City or Kansas City, or St. Louis for that matter,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Brokaw, who turns 81 next month, announced last week that he's retiring from NBC News, where he worked for 55 years. He said he's been overwhelmed and heartened by the outpouring of good wishes from colleagues and people who watched him on TV for many of those years.

He's been away from the power centers himself, and hasn't been to New York since before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. He has split time between homes in Montana and Florida.