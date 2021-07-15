Retired investigator: Biden nominee stonewalled 1989 probe

She said she had been frightened of one of the men convicted in the case but ultimately stepped forward to keep him in jail after he assaulted his former girlfriend.

“I recall being disturbed with the whole situation and frightened of him; I wanted nothing to do with it and did not want anyone to get hurt,” she wrote.

Merkley alleged in his letter that Stone-Manning was sent a federal grand jury “target letter” informing her that she was going to be indicted after the former girlfriend told Merkley in 1992 that Stone-Manning helped plan the tree spiking.

“While she did provide testimony against her co-conspirators, she still was not forthcoming about the role she herself played in this case,” the letter said.

However, the lead prosecutor on the case, former U.S. Assistant Attorney George Breitsameter, told AP that he could not recall Stone-Manning being sent a such a letter.

“If she was, it would surprise me,” he said. “That's not the first thing you do. You want them to come in and testify.”