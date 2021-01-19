Retailers drop My Pillow products over CEO's election claims, reports say

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell said during an interview Saturday with Brian Glenn of Right Side Broadcasting Network that some major retailers are dropping his product.

According to Newsweek, there have been multiple social media comments urging retailers to stop carrying My Pillow products because of Lindell’s false claims that Donald Trump won the presidential election instead of President-elect Joe Biden.

5Newsonline.com in Minneapolis reported that “Lindell confirmed to KARE 11 that MyPillow products were pulled from Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s, HEB Stores, the Canadian Shopping Channel and Wayfair.”

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping My Pillow," Lindell said in the interview. "Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places. These (companies), they’re scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.’”