A Democratic-backed Milwaukee judge has won the high stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race, ensuring liberals will take over majority control of the court for the first time in 15 years with the fate of the state’s abortion ban pending. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated former Justice Dan Kelly, who previously worked for Republicans and had support from the state’s leading anti-abortion groups. The new court controlled 4-3 by liberals is expected to decide a pending lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 law banning abortion. Protasiewicz made the issue a focus of her campaign and won the support of Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups ahead of her victory Tuesday.
Former teacher and union organizer Brandon Johnson has been elected Chicago mayor. Tuesday's win is a major victory for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing as the nation’s third-largest city grapples with high crime and financial challenges. Johnson is a Cook County commissioner who was endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union. He defeated former Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas, who was backed by the police union. Johnson will succeed Lori Lightfoot, the first Black woman and first openly gay person to be the city’s mayor. Johnson’s victory capped a remarkable trajectory for a candidate who was little known when he entered the race. He climbed to the top of the field with organizing and financial help from the politically influential Chicago Teachers Union.
A Kansas proposal with some of the nation's broadest bathroom restrictions and a ban on transgender people changing their driver's licenses has cleared the Republican-controlled Legislature. The state Senate voted 28-12 on Tuesday with one vote more than a two-thirds majority that would be needed to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s expected veto. The action came the same day Arkansas lawmakers sent Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders a scaled back bathroom bill of their own with criminal penalities. Both are among several hundred measures aimed at rolling back LGBTQ rights pursued by Republicans this year across the U.S. The Kansas measure deals with bathrooms, locker rooms and other facilities.
The moment will be historic — a U.S. House speaker meeting with the president of Taiwan for a rare visit on American soil. The high-profile encounter Wednesday between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is designed to boost support for the island government. But the meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California is almost certain to draw rebuke from China. It is among the most sensitive stops on Tsai's transit through the U.S. and Latin America. For McCarthy, who is outspoken on China, it is the start of his foray into foreign affairs as House speaker.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Poland for a thank-you visit. During Russia’s war in Ukraine, Poland has welcomed Ukrainian refugees and a served as a transit hub for Ukraine-bound humanitarian aid and weapons. His visit to Warsaw on Wednesday was a rare wartime foray out of Ukraine for Zelenskyy. While he also traveled to the United States, Britain, France and Belgium, the trip to Poland stood out because it was announced in advance and undertaken without the secrecy of past foreign trips. A Polish official says it's also the first time that Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska traveled abroad together since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Federal officials have announced the first $196 million of grants in a $1 billion program to repair and replace aging and sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines across the country. The Transportation Department on Wednesday announced that the city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, will get $10 million as the first grant recipient. Nineteen other communities will also get grants to help upgrade 270 miles of natural gas pipelines, although the government didn’t identify all the recipients. Another nearly $400 million of grants will be announced later this year. The grants will be paid for with money from the infrastructure law President Joe Biden’s administration is touting in a series of events across the country.
King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch’s May 6 coronation. Camilla, who until now has been described as queen consort, is given equal billing on the ornate medieval style invitations that will be sent to more than 2,000 guests and were unveiled on Tuesday. The new title is another step in the remarkable transformation of a woman once derided as a homewrecker because of her role in the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to the late Princess Diana.
