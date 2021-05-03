Restaurant survival hopes pick up as $28.6B in grants begin

The money would help support the restaurant while Bradley waits for state officials to lift restrictions on capacity; currently restaurants can only have 60% of their usual number of customers and staffers. It would help defray costs that have risen sharply amid the pandemic — supplies as mundane as gloves for food preparation have doubled, even tripled in price. Freight House badly needs a new computer but Bradley has held off buying one, instead putting the money toward giving staffers raises.

The grants appeal to restaurant owners who didn’t get PPP money because they were concerned about possibly having to pay back loans, says David Lopez, president of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association.

“It took a lot of faith to jump in and do that when you already have your back pressed up against the wall,” says Lopez, who’s also the general manager of Manny’s Mexican Restaurant.

The family-owned business has fared relatively well through the pandemic, with revenue currently down 15% to 20%, compared to the more than 50% drop that many restaurants have suffered. Lopez attributes that in part to the loyalty the 41-year-old restaurant has fostered with its customers.