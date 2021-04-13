Resource officer shot at Tennessee high school recovering

“We are grateful for the well wishes,” Knoxville police said in the tweet identifying Willson.

The shooting is the latest blow to a community still reeling from off-campus gun violence that has left three other students from the high school dead this year. Faith leaders organized a prayer meeting Tuesday in Knoxville, which is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Nashville, to discuss gun violence.

It comes as more classrooms reopen to students after months of remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, which decreased the number of mass killings in the U.S. The nation has seen series of mass shootings in recent weeks, including eight people killed at three Atlanta-area massage businesses on March 16 and 10 people killed at Colorado supermarket on March 22.

State Rep. Sam McKenzie, who represents the Knoxville district and went to Austin-East, said in a statement: “I am at a loss to describe my sadness as yet another horrific act of gun violence has happened in my community,” urging people to “reclaim the sanctity of our beloved neighborhood.”

“This is the fourth unnecessary shooting involving the Austin East community this year and we must make sure we take every step and make every effort to prevent these tragedies from continuing to occur,” McKenzie’s statement released Monday said.