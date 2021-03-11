Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report

Cuomo has repeatedly said he won’t resign and urged the public to await the outcome of an investigation of his conduct by state Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

While Cuomo has denied inappropriately touching anyone, he has apologized for comments he made to women staffers. He has said he was engaging in what he thought was playful banter and didn't realize it was making people uncomfortable.

In the newest allegation against Cuomo, the Times Union of Albany reported that the governor had summoned the aide to his Albany mansion, saying he needed help with his cellphone. After she arrived, Cuomo closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper’s reporting was based on an unidentified source with knowledge of the woman’s accusation, who said she first told the story to someone on Cuomo's staff in recent days. The newspaper hadn't spoken to the woman and didn't identify her.

“I have never done anything like this,” Cuomo said through a spokesperson Wednesday evening.