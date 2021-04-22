Research on shaken baby syndrome helps free 15-year inmate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man imprisoned for 15 years in the death of his month-old son is free after prosecutors and a judge agreed that the scientific research underlying what was once called “shaken baby syndrome” has changed significantly in recent years.

Clifton Jones, 45, was released this month from Soledad State Prison after a judge agreed to resentence him to a lesser offense.

“The mistake that was made was finally put right,” Jones told The Associated Press.

Jones was arrested the day after his son, Clifton Jones, Jr., died on Dec. 13, 2005. One of the first things he did after gaining his freedom on April 15 was to visit his child’s grave.

“I just released the floodgates and it was very difficult, but it was needed because that was a little bit more of the closure that I needed,” he said. “I still live his last moments in my arms. That’s very, very hard to get out of your mind.”