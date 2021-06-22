Rescued sea turtles: some to be released, some still sick

The aquarium plans to release its final group of seven on Thursday, Mississippi news outlets reported.

“When we received the turtles, they had severe pneumonia, but now, these turtles are once again healthy, and we will release them back into the Mississippi Sound,” said Dr. Alexa Delaune, the aquarium's vice president of veterinary care.

The institute and Audubon's Coastal Wildlife Network team are still treating some.

Moby Solangi, director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Study, said Tuesday that a few of the turtles brought there didn't survive. He said that five or six have been released and 10 or 12 are still being treated for pneumonia.

Most of those brought to Audubon have been released, but two died and three are still being treated for other serious injuries, spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne said Tuesday.