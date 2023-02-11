The subpoena to former Vice President Mike Pence is a milestone moment in a Justice Department special counsel investigation. But that doesn’t guarantee he’s going to be testifying before a grand jury anytime soon. Pence is the latest former Trump administration official to be subpoenaed as part of the investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But he’s also the highest-ranking official known to have been summoned and the action, sets the stage for a potential clash over executive privilege that could test or at least delay the Justice Department’s ability to get from Pence the testimony it believes it needs.