 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Republican Kennedy reelected to US Senate in Louisiana

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Senate Louisiana

FILE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing of then Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 22, 2022. Kennedy faces 12 other candidates in his reelection bid for the U.S. Senate on Nov. 8, 2022.

 Alex Brandon - staff, AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a second term Tuesday, fending off challenges from Louisiana Democrats.

Kennedy’s reelection was expected in the reliably red state of Louisiana where a Democratic U.S. Senator has not been elected in 14 years.

Throughout his bid for reelection the state’s former treasurer has gained key endorsements, notably from former President Donald Trump who carried 58% of Louisiana’s vote during the 2020 presidential election.

Kennedy, who has proven to be popular in Louisiana and on Capitol Hill, raised an astounding $36 million in his reelection bid — 10 times as much as his Democratic challengers combined.

Despite being the likely favorite, 12 other candidates launched bids to unseat Kennedy. Among the Democratic challengers were activist Gary Chambers Jr. — who drew national attention earlier this year for an online video ad that shows him smoking marijuana while decrying racial disparities in drug arrests — and Luke Mixon a commercial airline pilot endorsed by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

People are also reading…

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates in the reliably red state of Louisiana are waging a longshot bid to unseat popular GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who is seeking a second six-year term.

Louisiana has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in 14 years, and former President Donald Trump carried it with 58% of the vote in 2020.

Kennedy, the former state treasurer has become known on Capitol Hill for his outspoken, folksy responses and quotable sound bites. He has mostly provided a safe Senate vote for Republicans and been a strong supporter of Trump, who endorsed him.

Kennedy also has raised an astounding $36 million in his reelection bid — 10 times as much as his Democratic challengers combined.

Though Kennedy is named as the clear favorite by political experts, 12 other candidates are vying for the position. Among the Democrats are activist Gary Chambers Jr. — who drew national attention earlier this year for an online video ad that shows him smoking marijuana while decrying racial disparities in drug arrests — Syrita Steib, who works to help formerly incarcerated women reenter society and Luke Mixon a commercial airline pilot. Mixon has gained the endorsement of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South. Both Mixon and the governor have military backgrounds and are described as moderate, or in some cases conservative, Democrats.

Under Louisiana's unique open primary system, a candidate can win outright with a majority of votes. If no candidate meets that threshold, the top two, regardless of their partisan affiliations, advance to a December runoff.

If elected, Mixon said he would vote to codify the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, and which was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court this summer. In Louisiana, a near-total abortion ban is in effect. The only exceptions are if there is substantial risk of death or impairment to the patient if they continue with the pregnancy and in the case of “medically futile” pregnancies — when the fetus has a fatal abnormality. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. Kennedy opposes abortion rights.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News