 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Republican candidate accused of killing wife wins primary race in Indiana

  • 0
Andrew Wilhoite

Andrew Wilhoite

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man charged with murder in connection with the March death of his wife won his township board primary election this week.

Andrew Wilhoite, 40, of Lebanon received 60 of the 276 total votes for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board, Boone County election results show.

Wilhoite is charged in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite. He's being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

Indiana State Police have said Andrew Wilhoite struck Nikki Wilhoite in the head with a blunt object, knocking her out. He then put her in a vehicle and drove to a creek a few miles from their home and dumped her body there, police said.

Police found Nikki Wilhoite's body on March 26 partially submerged in about 3 feet of water.

Court records indicate Nikki Wilhoite filed for divorce on March 17. The couple had been married for 12 years.

Andrew Wilhoite's jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 29, online court records show.

People are also reading…

If he is convicted of a felony before the Nov. 8 general election, he would automatically be removed from the ballot. No Democrats have filed for the Clinton Township Board.

"Under our legal system, every person is innocent until proven guilty," said Brad King, co-director of the Indiana Election Division.

***

MORE POLITICS

***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescuers in Kyiv save cat from 7th floor of bombed out building

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News