Republican business owner enters US Senate race in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The owner of a grant-writing business who narrowly missed a runoff for a congressional seat on Thursday became the fourth candidate to enter the U.S. Senate race in Alabama to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

Jessica Taylor introduced herself to state voters with a video that stressed conservative themes and, like other candidates in the race have done, emphasized her fealty to former President Donald Trump’s agenda as well as her dislike of President Joe Biden's administration. Speaking of Vice President Kamala Harris, Taylor said she would “be Kamala’s worst nightmare.”

“It’s long past time serious conservatives like us rise up and finish Trump’s mission of draining the swamp," Taylor said in the campaign launch video.

“I’ll protect life, defend the Second Amendment, support our police, a strong military, finishing President Trump’s wall, and I’ll never bend the knee to Communist China. And no, I still won’t apologize for it. We already have plenty of RINOs, career politicians, and lobbyists in the swamp, and they’ve been effectively useless,” Taylor said, using the acronym for Republican In Name Only.