Republican-backed Arizona voting bill explained

They can rejoin the active early voting list at any time, request a mail ballot for a single election or vote in person. But a ballot won't automatically arrive in their mailboxes.

Republicans pushing the bill cited two primary rationales: the cost of mailing ballots to people who aren't using them and the risk of fraud from ballots that leave election offices and never return.

Democrats said the costs are negligible and a worthwhile expenditure to make it as easy as possible for people to vote. They also say there is no evidence of unvoted mail ballots being used fraudulently, and it would be virtually impossible for someone to pull off. The fraudster would have to match the voter's signature, and election officials would catch on if the owner of the mail ballot requested a replacement or showed up to vote in person.

Democrats said the measure would affect voters in both parties but would have a disproportionate effect on communities of color.

There is ambiguity about when the measure takes effect. It was originally thought to apply to voters who sat out the 2018 and 2020 elections, which would affect about 140,000 people out of 2.7 million on the permanent list, according to an analysis of voter rolls prepared for voting rights advocates.

But legislative lawyers recently wrote that courts would likely say that is a retroactive application of the law. In that case, it would first affect voters in the 2026 election who sit out 2022 and 2024.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0