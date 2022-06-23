Reports: Six people die in helicopter crash in West Virginia

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Six people were killed when a helicopter crashed in West Virginia on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Vietnam-era helicopter was based at the Logan airport and used for tourism flights, Ray Bryant, chief of operations for Logan County's office of emergency management, told WSAZ-TV. All six on board were killed, the office's deputy director, Sonya Porter, told WCHS-TV.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 in Logan County around 5 p.m.

Bobbi Childs, who lives nearby, saw smoke and flames and got close enough to see a man who was trapped.

“I saw that there was a guy trapped, I guess the captain. I tried to get down to the door where he was at. You could see him plain as day. I tried to get to him, but the fire was too hot. I couldn’t get to him,” Childs told WOWK-TV.

Firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames, Bryant said.

"The cockpit of the aircraft is burned up,” Bryant told WOWK-TV. “The tail boom is laying across the road. It is recognizable, we knew it was a local helicopter.”

The road was expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0