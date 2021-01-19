Reports: Seattle police violated policies at summer protests

Another officer was found to have violated policy by throwing a blast ball at a man who was lying on the ground in the park with his face covered. The device struck near the man’s face and chest. His injuries required medical attention.

Investigators said the man did not pose a threat and the officer should not have thrown the device “overhand.”

On the night of June 7, about 1,000 protestors gathered near the East Precinct and clashed with police. Some threw projectiles at officers and others breached the line, forcing officers to move back.

One of the officers threw four blast balls at the crowd and one hit a woman who had been standing in an intersection. Before the device was thrown, the woman had knelt on the ground several times and put her head in her hands. As she walked toward a group of people, the officer threw the blast ball and it hit her in the chest.

“It was later reported that the subject went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated three times prior to being transported to the hospital for further treatment,” the report said. Medical records revealed that several other issues were a factor, including alcohol and taking medication to treat seizures.

Investigations found that the officer violated department policy by throwing the blast ball overhand toward a person who was unarmed and not throwing projectiles at officers.

