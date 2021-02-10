Report: TikTok sale pushed by Trump is shelved

The Biden administration has “indefinitely” shelved a proposed U.S. takeover of the popular video app TikTok, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Last year, the Trump administration brokered a deal that would have had U.S. corporations Oracle and Walmart take a large stake in the Chinese-owned app on national-security grounds.

The unusual arrangement stemmed from an order by then-President Donald Trump that aimed to ban TikTok in the U.S. unless it accepted a greater degree of American control.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not deny the Journal report, but said Wednesday the Biden administration hasn't taken a “new proactive step” in the process.

Psaki added that the Biden administration is comprehensively evaluating risks to U.S. data, including those involving TikTok. A review of TikTok by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which considers national security implications of such investments and has been reviewing the TikTok deal, is ongoing and has "expanded beyond TikTok,” Psaki said.

She did not offer a timetable for that process.