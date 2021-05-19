Report: Tenure offer revoked from slavery project journalist

“We call on the university’s leadership to reaffirm its commitment to the university, its faculty and time-honored norms and procedures, and its endorsed values of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the statement said. “The university must tenure Nikole Hannah-Jones as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism.”

King said in a statement on Wednesday that the journalism school is delighted to have Hannah-Jones join the school in the fall despite the change.

“While I am disappointed that the appointment is without tenure, there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that she will be a star faculty member,” King's statement said. “I am more than delighted that she will be here at UNC, teaching our next generation of journalists, working with our graduate students, and sharing her perspective with us all. I can only imagine how our students will benefit from her wisdom and experience.”

University spokesperson Joanne Peters Denny declined comment on the situation, saying faculty hiring processes are personnel protected information. But she added that the school looks forward to welcoming Hannah-Jones to campus.