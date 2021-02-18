Report slams Chicago response to unrest after Floyd's death

The 152-page report blamed the poor response on “strategic and tactical incoherence" from the top and alleged that Superintendent David Brown underestimated the problems that the anticipated protests might bring, Officers were often given no specific assignment when they arrived on the scene, in effect leaving them feeling as if superiors had left them to fend for themselves, the inspector general's office wrote.

Some officers allegedly acted inappropriately, the report found, a particular concern for a police department long dogged by a reputation for misconduct and brutality. For example, according to the report, many officers either failed to wear or switch on their body cameras, and there was even evidence that some had “obscured their badge numbers and nameplates while deployed during the protests and unrest.”

Such activities will have lasting effects, the report concluded.

“CPD and the City will be dealing with the negative repercussions of the shortcomings revealed here for some time," wrote Deputy Inspector General for Public Safety Deborah Witzburg. “Missing reports and videos may limit or preclude accountability for people who committed crimes and CPD members who committed misconduct.”