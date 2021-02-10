Report: Racist Virginia laws are gone, but inequities linger

“In the Commission’s view, this is what structural racism looks like," says the report.

Commissioners acknowledged that some people reject this term as “anachronistic and no longer relevant given the legal prohibitions on explicit discrimination.” However, they said “Virginia policymakers and other leaders spent centuries building legal and other structures to comprehensively segregate and oppress people of color. While the laws have gone away, the impact of what they built, indeed much of the structure they built, has not."

While the report contains suggestions, not mandates, this effort has both support and momentum with Democrats in full control of the state government. Fifteen of the policy recommendations have been adopted into Northam’s legislative and budget agenda for the year.

The Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law is a group of lawyers, judges and law professors chaired by Cynthia Hudson, the state’s former chief deputy attorney general. Their first year’s work, identifying the blatantly discriminatory laws, was the easier part, Hudson said. She said this second act — identifying existing laws not discriminatory on their face but with harmful, real-world impacts on people of color — has been like “eating an elephant.”