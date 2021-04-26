Report: Pandemic gives rise to antisemitic 'Zoom bombing'

“In these incidents, participants reported Auernheimer joined the Zoom calls and pulled his shirt collar down to reveal a swastika tattoo on his chest,” the ADL report says.

The release of the ADL's report coincides with the second anniversary of a gunman's deadly attack on a California synagogue.

A former nursing student, John T. Earnest, remains jailed on charges he killed a woman and wounded three other people at Chabad of Poway synagogue near San Diego in April 2019. Earnest told a 911 dispatcher that he shot up the synagogue on the last day of Passover to save white people from Jews, according to prosecutors.

No such mass attacks occurred in the U.S. last year.

The ADL says it saw “situations at both the regional and local levels” in which Jews were blamed for the spread of the coronavirus.

“This led to expressions of hostility and antisemitism on social media and, in some cases, real-world harassment of Jews, but we have not identified cases where we can directly link specific instances of violent antisemitism to conspiracy theories or scapegoating surrounding the COVID-19 virus,” the report says.