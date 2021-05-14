Report: Ohio fraternity knew dangers before hazing death

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Fraternity members in Ohio who organized an alleged hazing ritual that led to the alcohol poisoning death of a 20-year-old pledge in March were well aware of how dangerous it could be, said an investigation released Friday.

Before the party, organizers set out trash cans for vomiting, told the pledges to let professors know they likely would not be in class the next day and arranged for designated drivers and members to watch over them when they became intoxicated, the report said.

“It demonstrates that active members were aware and cognizant of the danger posed by the event, and that new members would need to be monitored for safety reasons,” according to the findings from a law firm hired by Bowling Green State University.

Stone Foltz, who was joining the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Bowling Green, was found unconscious by a roommate after the party and died three days later.

The university said Friday it has accused 21 students of breaking student conduct rules that include hazing, bringing harm to others and disregarding health and safety.