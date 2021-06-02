Report: Nashville police could have done more with bomb tip

The report, compiled by a five-member panel of police officials, a former U.S. attorney, a member of the police oversight board and a city council member, notes that law enforcement officials followed the protocols that were in place. But it also makes a number of recommendations for changes. The report was requested by police chief John Drake, who received a copy on Friday.

Officers first learned of the allegation against Warner when they responded to a call that a woman was threatening suicide. According to the report, Pamela Perry “said on several occasions that she felt like she was dying.”

"She also stated that she believes Anthony Warner is making bombs in his RV at his home and she couldn’t die until she saved the ‘innocents’ from Mr. Warner,” the report said.

Several officers went to Warner's home later that day, but no one answered the door. They did not believe they had probable cause to get a search warrant, but turned the case over to the bomb squad. Office Kevin Pollard told investigators that he made several attempts to follow up with Perry and to contact Warner, to no avail. The case was left open but inactive.