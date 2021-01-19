Report: Mets GM admits explicit texts to female reporter

The woman was not identified in the report. ESPN said she chose to come forward recently only on condition of anonymity because she is afraid of backlash in her home country.

ESPN said the woman was a foreign correspondent who had moved to the United States to cover Major League Baseball. She met Porter in a Yankee Stadium elevator in June 2016, and she said they spoke briefly about international baseball and exchanged business cards. She told ESPN that was the only time they ever spoke.

After text exchanges that began casually, Porter began complimenting her appearance, inviting her to meet him in different cities and asking why she was ignoring him, ESPN said.

After he sent her a lewd picture, the woman ignored more than 60 messages from Porter before he sent the last vulgar photo, according to ESPN. The woman told ESPN she intentionally tried to avoid him at a couple of big league ballparks and the texts from Porter ultimately contributed to her decision to leave the journalism industry and return to her home country.

Porter texted an apology to the woman in 2016 after she saw the naked picture and wrote that his messages were “extremely inappropriate, very offensive, and getting out of line,” ESPN reported.