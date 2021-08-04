Report: Man blames voices in head for deadly shooting

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Southern California movie theater is blaming voices in his head that he said had tormented him for months, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

“The voices said my friends and family were going to be killed," Joseph Jimenez, 20, said Wednesday in a interview at a Riverside County jail in Banning where he is being held, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

He did not explain how killing people would save his loved ones.

Jimenez also gave a blow-by-blow description of the shooting but offered his condolences to the families of the victims, saying: “I wish I didn't do it."

Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Anthony Barajas, 19, were shot in the head while watching a movie at a nearly empty Corona, California, theater July 26. They were found by an employee after the last showing of the night.

Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was placed on life support but died last week.

Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, had nearly a million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.