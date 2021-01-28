Report: lack of diversity, low morale plague Louisville PD

The report found morale was at a low ebb in the department. A survey by the firm found that 75% of officers polled said they had considered leaving their job.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said many reforms have been enacted in the city since Taylor's death, including a new city law that banned so-called “no knock” warrants. The warrants allow officers to enter a home without first announcing themselves. Louisville also hired a new police chief, former Atlanta chief Erika Shields, to lead the department.

The report found that Louisville police supervisors generally approved the probable cause statements in search warrants “without performing an in-depth review” of the content. At least one claim in the warrant used to enter Taylor's home — that officers confirmed she was accepting packages for a suspected drug dealer — has been found to be false. The detective later admitted he did not confirm that part of the warrant with a postal inspector.

Some officers interviewed for the report complained that the department's narcotics unit is “often driven by competition over who can seize the most drugs.” That can lead some narcotics detectives to avoid involving the department's specialized SWAT team “because it could slow down their process of applying for and executing a search warrant," the report said.