Report finds 'no racist intent' behind song 'Eyes of Texas'

The report included a recommendation that students not be required to sing the song.

“Nobody has been, or will be, required to sing the song," Hartzell said. “That's going to be going forward the way we continue to operate. We hope that as people go through the report, read through the facts, they'll find ways to participate in some way. Whether it's the case of the athletes standíng on the field, or the fans in the stands as we sing, there's going to be no punishment, no mandate, no requirement if people choose not to participate.”

Hartzell said he planned to meet Tuesday with the the football team and other athletes.

“They started this, they should get to hear about the report first,” Hartzell said. “I hope we'll get more to a point of mutual respect where if you choose to sing and I don't, we don't necessarily judge something about each other in a stark way.”

The panel that studied the song was comprised of campus professors, staff and historians and representatives of student and band alumni groups. It also had one current athlete, band member and cheerleader. Key findings include: