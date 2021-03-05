Report: Ex-LSU AD wanted Miles fired amid sexual complaints

Galligan said he intends to act on all 18 recommendations in the report on how to strengthen how the university handles sexual misconduct complaints campus-wide. Those recommendations called for everything from clarification of policies and protocols to increases in staffing and departmental reorganizations.

LSU hired Husch Blackwell and agreed to pay up to $100,000 for an independent audit of hits handling of sexual misconduct complaints in November, after reporting by USA Today detailed instances of how LSU handled sexual assault cases implicating former football players Derrius Guice and Drake Davis.

While Davis was suspended and ultimately forced the leave the football program, that was not until after his then-girlfriend was attacked repeatedly. Guice left LSU in good standing and was drafted into the NFL. Subsequently, he was cut by the Washington Football Team in connection with more recent allegations that he choked his girlfriend.

Guice played for current football coach Ed Orgeron, but Schneider cautioned against allowing coaches to be involved in sexual misconduct complaints. His recommendation is that only Title IX officials with expertise in such matters should handle such investigations and resulting discipline, while coaches should focus on their area of expertise.

“You don't want the coaches involved,” Schneider said. “What we want is athletics to be out of it entirely and allow the Title IX office to do its investigation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0