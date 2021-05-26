Report: EPA officials improperly influenced dicamba decision

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency officials improperly influenced a decision to re-approve use of dicamba, a herbicide blamed for crop damage in hundreds of lawsuits, during the Trump administration, according to an internal agency report.

“We found that the EPA’s 2018 decision to extend registrations for three dicamba pesticide products varied from typical operating procedures,” a summary of the report released Monday by the EPA's Office of Inspector General stated. “Namely, the EPA did not conduct the required internal peer reviews of scientific documents created to support the dicamba decision.”

Dicamba is found in several products and used on tens of millions of acres of soybeans and cotton nationwide. It has been the subject of multiple lawsuits, mostly by farmers whose crops are not dicamba-resistant, but whose land sits next to farms using the weedkiller. The lawsuits claim that wind blows dicamba onto their land, damaging and often killing their crops.

Farmers have been using dicamba for more than 50 years, but after Monsanto — which was bought by Bayer in 2018 — released dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybeans, the herbicide’s use became more widespread.