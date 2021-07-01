Report details likely motive in 2018 California bar shooting

The investigators’ report said Long had attended California State University, Northridge, where a group of students learned of his military service and made disrespectful comments to him. Friends and associates of Long told detectives that some students expressed the opinion that people who join the military deserved to be shot and killed.

“The suspect began to hate individuals who felt this way,” and said he felt that they were “entitled, liberal civilians” who had no understanding of what he experienced as a machine gunner in Afghanistan, the report said.

“He began referring to them as ‘college-civilians,’ and said they should be ‘wiped off the map,’” one person told detectives.

“It is believed these types of negative encounters only triggered his anger toward civilians and individuals who, in his mind, simply had no grasp or appreciation for what war veterans have done for the United States,” the report said.

The report stated that a friend of Long said he was “very angry” while attending the university.

“He hated college-age civilians. He hated them and he would just say awful things about them, you know? And that’s why it doesn’t surprise me, what he did,” the friend said.

The report said Long visited the bar five times in less than a year before the shooting.

