Report: Confusion hindered California bar massacre response

Long also shot injured or hiding patrons, the report said.

In the first 15 minutes after the first shots were fired, sheriff’s 911 dispatchers received nearly 90 calls from deputies in the field, other staff members and the media, and the noise level in the dispatch center was so high that it became difficult for the watch commander there to hear what was going on, the report said.

“It was equally difficult to obtain accurate and complete information from injured and panicked callers, who were yelling and screaming into their phones,” according to the report.

The surge in calls caused a delay in authorizing deputies from other stations, including SWAT members, to be sent to the bar, the report said.

A supervisor emailed off-duty dispatchers to come in but because of the hour many already had gone to sleep, according to the report.

The report also noted that sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus and a California Highway Patrol officer who arrived just minutes after the shooting began were ambushed as they entered the bar because Long had seen them on the bar’s surveillance cameras.

Helus, 54, was shot five times but he died from a shot fired in return by the CHP officer, who dragged him outside to cover, the report said.