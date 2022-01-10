 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

  • 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma, according to an sheriff's office report released Monday.

There were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order, “with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom," according to the report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Saget's left arm was across his chest and his right arm was resting on his bed when deputies and paramedics arrived Sunday at his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead, the report said.

Saget had been scheduled to check out of his room on Sunday, and when family members were unable to get in touch with him, they contacted the hotel's security team, which sent a security officer to his room, the report said.

When the security officer, Jody Lee Harrison, entered the room, all the lights were off. He found Saget on the bed and cold to the touch, Harrison told deputies, according to the report.

People are also reading…

Harrison checked Saget for breathing and a pulse, and when he found none, he had the hotel's security dispatch call 911, the report said.

“We have an unresponsive guest in a room," an unidentified man from the hotel said in a 911 call. “Not responsive. No breathing and no pulse."

Sagat was declared dead shortly before 4:20 pm ET. His room key indicated he had entered the room a little before 2:20 a.m. ET, according to the report.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos." He was 65.

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he posted Saturday on Instagram.

In a statement Sunday, Saget’s family members said they were “devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.... Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

The sheriff's office report said hotel management notified Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, about her husband's death.

Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him,” wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on “Full House.” “I love you so much Bobby.”

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Italy requires coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older

Italy requires coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older

ROME (AP) — The Italian government approved a measure Wednesday requiring people older than 50 to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. as the country struggles with nearly daily new records of fresh infections fueled by the omicron variant.

Tech founder out after antisemitic, anti-vaccine screed

Tech founder out after antisemitic, anti-vaccine screed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah tech company founder and onetime prominent figure in state Republican politics resigned from the board of the company he started Tuesday after sending an email outlining an antisemitic vaccination conspiracy theory.

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home Saturday. She was 93.

With salty language, Macron berates France’s unvaccinated

With salty language, Macron berates France’s unvaccinated

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron burst into the presidential race with an explosive remark about the country's minority of unvaccinated people — in an apparent effort to win support from mainstream voters but at the risk of widening divisions over the issue.

A season of joy -- and caution -- kicks off in New Orleans

A season of joy -- and caution -- kicks off in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Vaccinated, masked and ready-to-revel New Orleans residents began ushering in Carnival season Thursday with a rolling party on the city's historic streetcar line, an annual march honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter and a collective, wary eye on coronavirus statistics.

Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule

Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fully vaccinated and mostly masked, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared skeptical Friday of the Biden administration's authority to impose a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation's large employers. The court seemed more open to a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers.

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC mayor calls fatal Bronx fire 'horrific'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News