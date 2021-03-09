Report: Another woman complains of Cuomo misconduct

Cuomo's special counsel, Beth Garvey, also wouldn’t confirm the existence of the complaint but said in a statement that “all allegations that we learn of directly or indirectly are going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general.”

The attorney general's office declined to comment.

Several women who worked in Cuomo's administration have said they were sexually harassed or subjected to demeaning behavior by the governor.

A former economic development director, Lindsey Boylan, said Cuomo commented on her looks, summoned her to unnecessary meetings, joked that they should play strip poker and once kissed her on the lips at the end of a meeting.

A onetime aide, Charlotte Bennett, said the governor told her he was looking or a girlfriend, and asked her about her sex life and whether she would be open to a relationship with an older man.

Another former aide, Ana Liss, said Cuomo kissed her on the hand and cheek and made flirtatious comments that didn't initially bother her, but which she came later to see as patronizing and improper in a work environment.

Cuomo has acknowledged asking people personal questions and teasing them in what he thought of as playful banter, and only later realized was making women uncomfortable.

