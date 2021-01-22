Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against President Biden

Keep scrolling for a look back at Trump's first impeachment

Fox News previously describe Greene’s effort to impeach Biden as “symbolic,” as Congress is now controlled by the Democratic Party; she would need a majority of the House to bring charges to the Senate. The announcement also breaks with other Republicans who have argued Trump’s second impeachment is divisive at a time when the country needs unity.

The House voted last week to impeach former President Donald Trump, 232-197; ten Republicans voted in favor of the resolution, making it the most bipartisan impeachment in modern times. Greene announced her threat to impeach Biden shortly afterwards, accusing the new U.S. president of “quid pro quo.”