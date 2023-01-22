 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter is charged in police assault

The daughter of Massachusetts Democratic congresswoman Katherine Clark was arrested during a protest on Boston Common and later charged with assault after a police officer was injured

  • 0
Congresswoman's Child Arrested

FILE - U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., speaks during a news conference on protecting women's reproductive health care, Thursday, July 28, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. An adult child of Clark's was arrested during a protest late Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, on Boston Common and later charged with assault after a police officer was injured.

 Mariam Zuhaib - staff, AP

BOSTON (AP) — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arrested during a protest Saturday night on Boston Common and later charged with assault after a police officer was injured.

In a statement on its website, the Boston Police Department said the 23-year-old was expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Clark, the House Democratic whip, said in a tweet that her daughter, Riley Dowell, had been arrested. “I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” Clark wrote. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

Clark has spoken publicly about the fears of her own nonbinary child amid bigotry targeting transgender people.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Police said officers responded to a report at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common. They found a person, identified as Dowell, a resident of Melrose, defacing the monument with spray paint and anti-police phrases, according to police.

During the arrest, “a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill,” police said, adding that “an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.”

Dowell was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property, and damage of property by graffiti/tagging, police said.

A fatal police shooting earlier this month in nearby Cambridge sparked protests over use of force. A 20-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, Sayed Faisal, was shot and killed by Cambridge police. He had advanced on officers with what police described as a kukri, a type of sword, and a less-than-lethal “sponge round” had failed to stop him, police said.

Clark is in her sixth term in the House and represents the state's 5th Congressional District.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set. The Santa Fe district attorney issued a statement Thursday announcing the charges against Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set of the Western “Rust.” Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe in October 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at her when the gun went off. Officials said the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun has signed an agreement to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm

Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm

Police in Indiana say that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm. The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II walked into the store’s office where employees were meeting and shot the victim. Another female employee fled the room and called 911. That employee then saw the shooter leave the room, so she ran back in, helped the victim into another room and locked the door. Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin on Friday called the employee a hero and credited her with saving the victim’s life.

Court asked to void verdict against ex-cop in Floyd's murder

Court asked to void verdict against ex-cop in Floyd's murder

An attorney for Derek Chauvin has asked an appeals court to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd. William Mohrman told the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Wednesday that the trial judge should have moved the case out of Minneapolis because of the extensive pretrial publicity, and fears of violent protests that led to unprecedented security precautions. Floyd died in 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Prosecutors argued that Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence.

Mother, 1-year-old son killed in Alaska polar bear attack

Mother, 1-year-old son killed in Alaska polar bear attack

Alaska State Troopers say that a 24-year-old woman and her 1-year-old son have been identified as the victims of a fatal polar bear attack in an isolated Alaska Native village. The fatal mauling happened next to the front entrance of the school in Wales. School district officials rushed people into the school after the polar bear was spotted. District chief administrator Susan Nedza tells the Anchorage Daily News that the bear tried to enter with them, but the prinicipal slammed the door shut. The school was put on lockdown, and they got word to the community that someone needed to take care of the bear.

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left 10 dead has shot and killed himself. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says the man killed himself as police officers closed in on the van he used to flee the scene of an attempted second shooting. Luna has identified the suspect at 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. He says no other suspects are at large. Luna did not have the exact ages of the victims but said they all appeared to be over 50. Seven of the wounded people remained in the hospital.

March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits

March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits

A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters are celebrating the dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and heralding the political struggle set loose by the Supreme Court's decision. Meantime President Joe Biden has pledged to do all in his power to restore that right. The first March for Life since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June came with a new focus. Instead of concentrating their attention on the court, the marchers vowed to push for action from the building directly across the street: the U.S. Capitol.

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to leave office. She became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership. Just 37 when elected, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that hadn’t been experienced by previous New Zealand leaders. Still, her announcement came as a shock throughout the nation of 5 million people. Ardern told reporters in Napier on Thursday that Feb. 7 would be her last day as prime minister.

Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'

Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'

President Joe Biden says there is “no there there” following the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office. Biden says they "found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place.” He spoke to reporters Thursday during a tour of the damage from storms in California. Biden says he is “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, a former Maryland U.S. attorney, to serve as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents.

Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies

Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies

David Crosby has died at 81. Several media outlets, including the New York Times, say the musician died Wednesday. The brash rock musician evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young. While he only wrote a handful of widely known songs, the witty and ever opinionated Crosby was on the front lines of the cultural revolution of the ’60s and ’70s. He advocated for peace, but was an unrepentant loudmouth who practiced personal warfare and acknowledged that many of the musicians he worked with no longer spoke to him.

Defense chiefs fail to resolve dispute on tanks for Ukraine

Defense chiefs fail to resolve dispute on tanks for Ukraine

Western defense leaders meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany have failed to resolve divisions over possibly providing battle tanks and other military aid to Ukraine. The tank debate roiling the coalition was not resolved in a long meeting Friday, but Germany’s new defense minister suggested the issue was inching forward. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the group that this is a crucial moment in the war as Russia regroups and re-equips. The fighting  is expected to intensify in the spring.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News