Reno bus contractor, union trying again to settle bus strike

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Union leaders and the Washoe County contractor that operates Reno's regional bus system are headed back to the bargaining table Thursday to try to negotiate the end of a nearly two-week-old strike, the second since August.

Bus service has been limited to a few main, streamlined routes, creating a hardship for riders who say they’ve been waiting up to an hour or longer to pick them up.

The previous collective bargaining agreement between the Teamsters and Keolis North America expired July 1.

Regional Transportation Commission chairwoman Neoma Jardon says the repetitive strikes are harming those who can least afford it.

John Brainard has worked at the Club Cal-Neva downtown for 17 years. He says he’s resorted to paying $20 cab fares to get to work but that’s not an option for many.

“People, especially people that work in these casinos, they’re not making enough to take a cab. And they definitely don’t want to walk miles before they come into work and be on their feet for at least eight hours and then walk back,” Brainard told the Reno Gazette Journal.

All rides are free during the strike. RTC also is offering free rides scheduled by phone and vouchers for taxis and UberX.

