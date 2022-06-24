Remembering when Elvis Presley stopped a fight in Wisconsin | Crime Beat Chronicles podcast

With the new movie "Elvis" opening in theaters this week, there's no better time to remember a unique moment in the history of the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

On June 24, 1977 — 45 years ago today — Presley arrived in Madison, Wisconsin, for a concert. Shortly after, the music legend had his limousine pull over so he could intervene in a fight he saw while they were driving.

In this episode of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles from last year, host Chris Lay reads the original June 25, 1977, story from the Wisconsin State Journal and talks with Tom Still, the former reporter and editor (and current president of the Wisconsin Technology Council) who took the call and wrote the front page story just weeks before Presley's death on Aug. 16, 1977.

For more on the movie "Elvis" starring Austin Butler in the title role, Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker and directed by Baz Luhrmann, listen to the latest episode of Streamed & Screened.

Lay is joined by co-hosts Bruce Miller and Jared McNett to discuss the film and other related projects.

