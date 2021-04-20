Remembering Walter Mondale; Chauvin's fate in jury's hands; Amy Coney Barrett's book deal

Today is Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Former Vice President Walter Mondale remembered as liberal icon, effective policymaker; Derek Chauvin's fate now in jury's hands with Minneapolis, nation on edge; and Amy Coney Barrett has a book deal.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
TOP STORIES
In death, long after loss, Mondale's liberal legacy stands
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In the last days of his life, former Vice President Walter Mondale received a steady stream of phone calls of appreciation. Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris all called to say goodbye and thank you.
It was a sign of respect for a man many Americans remember largely for his near-shutout defeat for the White House in 1984. But well after his bruising loss, Mondale remained a revered liberal elder — with a list of accomplishments that are still relevant today. Read more:
***
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin's fate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jurors who sat quietly off-camera through three weeks of draining testimony in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in George Floyd's death moved into the spotlight Tuesday, still out of sight but now in control of verdicts awaited by a skittish city.
The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial was set for its first full day of deliberations. The jury, anonymous by order of the judge and sequestered now until they reach a verdict, spent just a few hours on their task Monday after the day was mostly consumed by closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong.
The defense contended that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use. Read more:
***
Amy Coney Barrett has book deal with conservative imprint
NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has a book deal with a Penguin Random House imprint, The Associated Press has learned.
Adrian Zackheim, who heads the conservative Sentinel imprint, confirmed Monday that he has an agreement with Barrett. Coney Barrett, 49, was approved last fall by the Republican-led Senate just weeks after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was the third justice selected by then-President Donald Trump and she replaced Ginsburg, the court's most prominent liberal, gave the court a 6-3 conservative majority. Read more:
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
Some top headlines this morning: April 20
CHICAGO (AP) — Latino lawyers and community leaders on Tuesday will ask the Department of Justice to investigate the fatal shooting of a 13-ye…
LONDON (AP) — Now that the Royal Family has said farewell to Prince Philip, attention will turn to Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday and, in coming months, the celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne.
CUT OFF, La. (AP) — The search for survivors from a capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico has closed and attention now turns to comforting the loved ones of the five known dead and eight missing, a grim hunt for bodies and a painstaking investigation that could take up to two years.
LONDON (AP) — Experts at the European Medicines Agency are preparing to present Tuesday the conclusions of their investigation into possible l…
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Firefighters in Cape Town finally brought a wildfire under control Monday after it swept across the slopes of the city's famed Table Mountain, burning the university's historic library and forcing the evacuation of some neighborhoods.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Black Rob, known for his hit “Whoa!” and key contributions to Diddy's dominant Bad Boy Records in the 1990s and early 2000s, has died. He was 52.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
ON THIS DATE
In 2010, an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil platform killed 11 workers and caused a blow-out that began spewing crude oil into the Gulf…
In 1986, Michael Jordan sets an NBA single-game playoff scoring record with 63 points in a 135-131 double overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.…
***