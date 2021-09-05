Remembering Tupac: Las Vegas killing still unsolved after 25 years

"People would drive by and blow their horns or drive by with one of Tupac's songs blasting from their car radio. It was intense," she continues. "And you knew that this time was different because of the looks on the faces of the people when they would walk out of the hospital. I watched them come and go, and you saw the worried looks on their faces. You just knew that this time was different."

Still, there was hope.

On the Thursday after the shooting, talk began to circulate that, although Shakur had allegedly lost a lung, he was recovering from multiple surgeries.

"We all sort of got word that everything was going to be OK," Frederic recalls, "that he just may pull through this — another one — but life was going to be different for him."

The very next day, Tupac Shakur was removed from life support by his mother, Afeni Shakur.

"We were like, 'What?'" Frederic remembers. "I think we were all just shocked. 'What? He's gone?'"

A DEAFENING CODE OF SILENCE

It wasn't for a lack of witnesses.

Fourteen shots were fired — and at least that many eyeballs saw it all go down.