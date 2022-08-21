In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

We look back at the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, who died 45 years ago this week.

Actor Anne Heche and director Wolfgang Petersen were among the notable celebrities who passed away recently.

The Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll for college football with a familiar team at No. 1.

And the federal sex and pornography trial for singer R. Kelly began.

—Content provided by The Associated Press. Material compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz, senior producer for Lee Enterprises