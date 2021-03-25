Remains found in park believed to be missing Chinese woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri authorities said Thursday that they discovered human remains they believe are the body of a Chinese woman who has been missing since October 2019.

The remains and personal property believed to belong to Mengqi Ji Elledge were found Thursday afternoon by someone walking in Rock Bridge State Park in Boone County. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones announced the find Thursday evening.

Authorities said DNA testing would be done to confirm that the remains are Ji’s.

Ji's husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged in February with first-degree murder in her disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and to related charges of child endangerment and domestic abuse.

The couple has a 2-year-old daughter. Elledge, a University of Missouri student, is jailed without bond.

Prosecutors have speculated that Elledge strangled his wife to avoid a costly divorce and stop her from fleeing to China with their daughter.