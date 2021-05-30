Religious leaders, artists honor George Floyd in concert

HOUSTON (AP) — Religious leaders, musical guests, spoken word artists and politicians gathered for a concert in Houston, the home town of George Floyd, to commemorate the anniversary of his death.

Pastors Remus E. Wright and Mia K. Wright welcomed the Floyd family on Sunday at The Fountain of Praise, a church that held one of his funeral services, and more than 450 live viewers on Facebook.

“It’s been an incredible year and a very emotional year, so much grief and loss, so much angst and anxiety, worldwide protests, the insurrection at the Capitol, but I guarantee you one thing — that none of us will forget May 25, 2020, the day that George Floyd's life was taken from us,” Mia Wright said.