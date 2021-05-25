Religious artifacts returned to Thailand after decades

The Thai government had been trying to get the museum to return the artifacts since 2016, to no avail. The Los Angeles Times reported the mystery surrounding the lintels, and various attempts to return them to Thailand, in March.

Robert Mintz, deputy director of the Asian Art Museum, said the curators are entrusted with artifacts held for the public and it was their responsibility to determine if any challenges to provenance are valid.

Mintz said the museum followed its bylaws — which stipulate certain steps must be taken — and did not seek to delay the return of the lintels.

“We're very happy that the Thai lintels have officially returned,” he said. “The two lintels really are going to where they belong."

But the museum still maintains that the lintels may not have been stolen. The artifacts left Thailand “under circumstances that are very unclear,” Mintz said, and turned up in Europe, where Brundage bought them.