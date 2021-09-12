'Relief': Djokovic's bid for year Slam ends against Medvedev

“I had a clear plan, which did seem to work. Was he at his best? Maybe not today. He had a lot of pressure,” Medvedev said. “I had a lot of pressure, too.”

Nerves, distracting noise from spectators and cramps that started in his legs got to Medvedev at the very end. He served for the match at 5-2 and was a point from winning before double-faulting twice in a row. At 5-4, he had a second match point and double-faulted again. On the next chance, though, a 129 mph service winner finally finished the job, and Medvedev toppled over to the court on his side with his tongue hanging out, which he explained afterward was inspired by a goal celebration from a soccer video game.

During the trophy presentation, Medvedev addressed Djokovic, offering praise for “what you accomplished this year and throughout your career” and adding, “I never said this to anybody, but I’ll say it right now: For me, you are the greatest tennis player in history.”

In recent years, there has been constant discussion and debate about which member of the so-called Big Three — Federer, who turned 40 last month, Nadal, 35, or Djokovic — deserves to be considered the best of the bunch and the “GOAT” (“Greatest of All Time”).