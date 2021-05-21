Release of unemployment fraud suspect delayed pending appeal

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in New York ruled Friday that a suspended Nigerian government official charged in a Washington state case of unemployment fraud can be released from detention before trial.

However, Federal Magistrate Judge Ramon Reyes delayed the release to let federal prosecutors appeal, The Seattle Times reported.

Abidemi Rufai, 42, was arrested May 14 as he tried to travel from New York to Nigeria. He was initially denied bail after his brother, a New York attorney, declined to post a $300,000 surety bond.

Rufai is accused of using stolen identities to take more than $350,000 in jobless benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department last year.

Prosecutors had argued that Rufai was an extreme flight risk. But Reyes ruled that a New York state resident and family friend of Rufai’s could post the bond and serve as Rufai’s custodian until his trial in Tacoma.