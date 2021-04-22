Release of body cam videos varies -- from hours to months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In Columbus, Ohio, it took five hours. In North Carolina, it requires a court order. In New York City, police can wait up to 30 days — sometimes longer.

As the U.S. debates the future of policing, the policies that govern the release of body camera footage still vary widely across the nation, and pressure is building on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly, even if it means releasing videos before investigations have barely begun.

“It’s all over the board. A lot of it has to do with state laws. A lot of it has to do with previous litigation,” said Geoffrey Alpert, a criminal justice professor at the University of South Carolina.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, who made outfitting police with body cameras a priority of his 2015 campaign, said it was “critically important” to act fast to make the footage public after an officer fatally shot a Black 16-year-old girl on Tuesday as she swung a knife at another girl.

“We all knew there were a lot of things being said and shared out in the community that may or may not have been consistent with what we have seen with our own eyes here,” Ginther said Wednesday. “In times of crisis, it’s very important to be as transparent and as responsive as possible.”

That isn’t the case everywhere.