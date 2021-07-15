Rehabbed mama manatee and her calf set free in Florida river

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A baby manatee and its injured mother are now swimming in Florida's St. Johns River after undergoing four months of rehabilitation at Sea World Orlando.

They were released Wednesday near Blue Springs State Park, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

It was a bit of good news for manatees after news last week that Florida broke the record for manatee deaths in one year. So far in 2021 more than 850 manatees have died, wildlife officials said.

The primary reason for the spike in deaths is starvation as declining water quality has caused seagrass to vanish, especially in the Indian River Lagoon, which extends from southern Volusia County to northern Palm Beach County, the newspaper reported.

The staff at SeaWorld staff named the mom Mandy and her 1-year-old calf Manilow, after the Barry Manilow song “Mandy”.

Mandy and Manilow were brought to SeaWorld in March after researchers noticed signs of emaciation in the mom.